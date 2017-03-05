Oatland Island draws hundreds for World Wildlife Day

Oatland Island, Ga. – As a part of the United Nations ‘World Wildlife Day’ the Oatland Island Wildlife Center hosted a weekend long event to educate and honor the plants and animals of planet Earth.

Hundreds of children and adults participated in animal encounters and a digital scavenger hunt around the property.

From wolves, to eagles, to snakes, to panther visitors got a taste of life beyond the two-legged human experience.

“Everything is connected and people need to understand we don’t live in a bubble here on earth. This is our life support system, and we need to preserve our life support system,” Oatland Island Wildlife Center teacher Annie Quinting said.

If you missed out on World Wildlife Weekend, OIWC is hosting its annual ‘Sheep to Shear’ in April.