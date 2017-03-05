New 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Grand Marshal Presented To The City

trish-bio-pic-template By Published:
grand-marshl-2

 

Savannah — WSAV

 

History was made Sunday in Savannah when the 2017 Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal was presented to the public.  Dennis Counihan will lead the 193rd parade this year.  We’ve told you his story, and today he made it clear he wanted dozens of stories from Irish families to be told.

He elected more than 40 men as aides from now until the parade kicks off.  Mostly a handful join the Grand Marshal in the event, but this year, he chose to recognize all of these men for their support and efforts in the community.

“I thought rather than it be all about me, and it’s not, it’s about us, as family and friends and community, so we did it, first time ever no ones ever had 48,” says Dennis Counihan, the new 2017 Grand Marshal.

The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is just 12 days away.

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s