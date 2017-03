Savannah — WSAV

Miss Alexandra Foote, a student at Georgia Tech, was crowned the winner of this year’s Miss Georgia Phi Beta Sigma Pageant.

Seven contestants competed Friday night at Savannah State.

They were judged on their talent, evening wear and there was also a swimsuit competition.

Miss Krystal Alexis, a student at Augusta State University and Miss Michole Graves of Savannah State, also took home top honors.