Metro Police talks about Sunday morning trio of shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Within seven hours Sunday morning, Metro police responded to three calls involving shootings around Savannah. It all started around 2 A.M. when a fight turned shooting near Savannah’s City Market along West Congress Street.

Neighbors tell News 3 they heard gun shots near E 34th Street Saturday and in the morning police answered a call for a possible dead body at a home along that street. They have spent the greater part of the day investigating that death but confirmed it was shooting related.

“We will do a thorough job in reference to the investigation,” says Lt. Torrance Garvin who is the supervisor in the death investigation.

Police say several people got into a fight at Congress street leading to 39-year-old Joshua Pair being shot. He’s expected to survive and they have several people involved in the case that charges are pending for. Seven hours later, a four-year old was shot in the hand on the southside at the Suburban extended stay hotel.

Police want to question 41-year-old Anthony Taylor about this case. Around the same time, they responded to a home along the 1500 block of East 34th street where a woman was found dead, family members confirmed who the victim was and that she was in her 40’s.

“Well these three shootings are not connected and we are not investigating them that way,” says Lt. Michael Izzo with the department’s criminal investigations division.

Police were able to bring the coroner on scene on 34th street nearly eight hours after they found the woman in the home.

“As you know any investigation we are taking our time to be doing everything that we need to be doing it. Units are going out doing the process at this time, violent crimes is in charge of this scene and forensics is here to process whatever needs to be done,” says the Lieutenant.

If the cause for the woman’s death is ruled a homicide it will surpass the weekly totals seen this time in years past. It would be the 8th homicide in Savannah since the start of the year.

“We need everyone’s help I mean the police are out there and they are doing their jobs. we’ve got violent crimes investigators have been working hard trying to stop these cases but we need the help of the public,” says Lt. Izzo.