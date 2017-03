SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Metro police are following up after questioning witnesses to a late night shooting near Savannah’s City Market.

Metro tweeted they were on scene around the 3 o’ clock hour Sunday morning investigating the shooting.

They report the victim had non life threatening injuries. The shooting happened on Congress just east of Jefferson Street, a block down from City Market.

We are working to gather more information from Metro police in relation to this shooting.