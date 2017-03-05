Community gathers to say farewell to May Howard Elementary

Meredith Stutz Published:
may-howard

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. – Throughout life many will say some of their most influential moments came from their days in elementary school.

The ‘first-day-of-school’ smell, playing tag at recess, visiting places on field-trips, the beginning of life-long friendships and certain teachers that make a lasting hand print on the hearts of thousands of students.

On Sunday, the Wilmington Island community gathered for one last time to remember their time at May Howard Elementary School.

Students, faculty, alumni and members of the community are invited share stories of their time at May Howard on Sunday until 5:00 p.m..

The building was finished in 1958 and has been serving students ever since. Now the building is set to be demolished this summer to make way for the new site of May Howard Elementary School.

“They will walk through and tour this building and remember the good old days of May Howard Elementary School as we prepare to leave and say farewell to this school building and hello to a new rising structure. And it warms my heart to see this happening on such a beautiful day,” Principal Lesley Taylor said.

Principal Taylor told WSAV she is excited for the STEM opportunities the new building will offer to her students.

The new site is set to be finished in August.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s