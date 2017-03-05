Community gathers to say farewell to May Howard Elementary

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. – Throughout life many will say some of their most influential moments came from their days in elementary school.

The ‘first-day-of-school’ smell, playing tag at recess, visiting places on field-trips, the beginning of life-long friendships and certain teachers that make a lasting hand print on the hearts of thousands of students.

On Sunday, the Wilmington Island community gathered for one last time to remember their time at May Howard Elementary School.

Students, faculty, alumni and members of the community are invited share stories of their time at May Howard on Sunday until 5:00 p.m..

The building was finished in 1958 and has been serving students ever since. Now the building is set to be demolished this summer to make way for the new site of May Howard Elementary School.

“They will walk through and tour this building and remember the good old days of May Howard Elementary School as we prepare to leave and say farewell to this school building and hello to a new rising structure. And it warms my heart to see this happening on such a beautiful day,” Principal Lesley Taylor said.

Principal Taylor told WSAV she is excited for the STEM opportunities the new building will offer to her students.

The new site is set to be finished in August.