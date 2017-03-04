One dead, 3 displaced in Anderson Street fire

The following was released from Savannah Fire & Emergency Services:

Savannah Fire & Emergency Services investigators are investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning fire that left one person dead and three others displaced from their homes.

Savannah firefighters were dispatched to 655 E. Anderson Street just after 2:00 a. m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from the upstairs of the two story quad-plex. Three residents of the apartments had already fled the structure however, firefighters located the unresponsive victim in an upstairs apartment. He appeared to be suffering from significant smoke inhalation. Firefighters removed the victim and immediately provided emergency care, including CPR, until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

SFES investigators say it appears the fire started in the kitchen area of the victim’s apartment and extended into the attic of the structure. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic however, all apartment units in the building sustained extensive smoke and water damage. The displaced residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Two of the displaced residents are students and are also receiving assistance from SCAD representatives.

SFES investigators continue their efforts to determine the exact cause of the fire. The victim’s identity is being withheld until proper notifications are completed. Investigators say an autopsy will be performed to determine the victim’s exact cause if death.