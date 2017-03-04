Metro seeking information on car that fled after hitting a pedestrian

Pedestrian Accident

SAVANNAH, GA (March 4, 2017) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a car versus pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on Skidaway Road near Glynnwood Drive on Mar. 4.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Jeremy Brown, 32, was walking on Skidaway Road and was struck by a car. The car fled the scene before police arrived. Brown sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This crash is under investigation by TIU.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

