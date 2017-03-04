House of Prom affords big dance for small price

POOLER, Ga. – Early Saturday morning a crowd began to wind around the Tanger Outlets in Pooler.

Moms sat cross-legged on pillow, daughters rubbed hand warmers together, and dads swayed back and forth with lasting patience.

The masses continued to trickle in far and wide to take advantage of the House of Prom.

Hosted by KISS 97.3 and now in its 5th year, the event allows customers to purchase donated prom dresses for $10. The makeshift store allowed for racks and racks of dresses of all colors, cuts and sizes for girls to systematically sift through and try on in the dressing room.

The money raised goes towards the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire. The morning also allowed families to be aware of the realities of violence that can happen during prom.

“It’s about raising consciousness and raising awareness about behaviors that often come with prom season and so we at the Rape Crisis Center recognize that at the end of any given year they make up half of who we serve, ” Rape Crisis Center Executive Director Kesha Gibson-Carter said.

The Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Georgia provides advocacy and prevention for children and adults. To learn more click here.