The Bridge: New Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery available in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga, (WSAV) – A brand new technology is reducing recovery time and results for partial and total knee replacements in Savannah. It’s called the Mako Robotic Arm and it’s available at Optim Surgery Center.

The technology helps create a 3D image and plan for what needs to be removed in the knee so the carefully crafted replacement fits perfectly. The Make Robotic Arm makes sure the 3D plan is followed so only unhealthy tissue is removed.

The first partial replacement happened in December 2016 and the full new replacement technology is about to be released.

If you’d like to learn more, there’s an open house and demonstration at Optim on DeRenne Ave. on Monday, March 6th at 6 p.m. You can meet the doctor, ask questions and take a tour of the facility.