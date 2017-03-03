The Bridge: Fighting Testicular Cancer with the Battle for the Balls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Battle Ball’s irreverent fundraiser is trying to take away the stigma and start the conversation about Testicular Cancer.

It’s Saturday, March 4th at 10 a.m. in Forsyth Park. Grab your team and sign up NOW!

Here’s the info from the The Battle For The Balls, Battle Ball Tournament event page:

4v4 Double Elimination Battle Ball Tournament Benefiting Testicular Cancer Research through The American Cancer Society of the Coastal Georgia

Cost: $100 per team

Team Size: minimum of 4 players, max 7 players. 4 play at a time. Male, female and co-ed teams welcome.

Location: Forsyth Park

Opening Ceremony: Toast to the survivors and those lost to the illness Sponsored by Southbound Brewing Company – email us!

We will host a silent auction and have plenty of giveaways!

Premier Sponsor:

– Savannah Food Truck Association

– Southbound Brewing Company

– American Cancer Society – Coastal Empire Area

Sponsors: Sock | Club, Others TBD – email us

For sponsorships and vendor information email us today SavannahBattleBall@gmail.com.