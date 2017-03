Savannah (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting incident.

We’re told it happened around 2:00 this afternoon on the 800 block of West 39th Street.

Authorities say one male was shot. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time. One person has also been detained at the scene and is being questioned in the incident.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.