Springtime means wonderful school productions. The Savannah Christian Preparatory School is gearing up for its annual school-wide spring musical. This year’s show, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, features a cast of 70 incredibly talented 3rd through 12th grade students!

Director Donna Stembridge and Jackson Pope — who plays ‘Prince Topher’ join the conversation to talk about the enchanting production and when you can see it on stage.

Click here for more information.