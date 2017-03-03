Sanford Town Hall Focuses on Health Care, Immigration

An exchange of ideas. A listening session. That’s the idea behind Congressional town hall meetings.

But across the country and even right here in Savannah, those exchanges have gotten heated, turning into shouting matches with very little accomplished.

Congressman Mark Sanford hoped to change that at his Town Hall at the Technical College of Beaufort Friday afternoon.

There was definitely a lot less screaming, but there was no shortage of emotion on a variety of topics that are vital to many folks lives here in Beaufort County.

Health care, women’s rights, a possible presidential investigation into ties with Russia were just some of the topics that came up.

Sanford spoke to an overflow crowd, two full rooms of people, nearly 250 in all, for two full hours.

The event was set up several weeks ago as a way to talk about immigration laws, deportations and the presidential policy which has many people both legal and illegal angry or scared.

While the Congressman wouldn’t go so far as to offer anyone citizenship, Sanford did offer one idea on how more people who live and work here now, could stay here..

“What do you have to say to those people who are afraid up there driving without a license, that have to drive people, they have to drive kids to school, they have to drive to work. What do you have to say about those people?” the Congressman was asked.

“What I have to say is I support work permits, and is why i’m going to push for those legislatively, are so important,” explained Sanford. “They have people who would be here, working, lawful participants in our country, who are not necessarily citizens. Work permits are the ideal middle ground with regards to the very population you are talking about.”

Sanford also said he was in favor of stronger borders, and would potentially be supportive of building a wall.

“We are talking a trillion dollars. Is it paid for?” said Sanford. “I think that is to your point. The operative question and its the one i’m looking for. But I want to be clear. Conceptually I support the wall, and the stronger enforcement for a secure border, but I think it needs to be paid for.”

People after the rally said they appreciated the Congressman coming to talk to them and address the issues, but they wanted more firm ideas and answers.

“I really think this is a battle of ideas, it’s not a battle against anyone,” said Kebin Lopez. “I don’t hate Mark Sanford personally, he comes to all these town halls, he talks to his constituents, and he listens, we disagree and that’s fine ya know, that’s why the ballot box is there for.”

Sanford said he appreciated everyone who come out Friday and apologized for the issues with multiple rooms and space for everyone. He’s promised in two weeks to hold another Town Hall meeting. This time in Bluffton or Hilton Head, and to make sure there’s more room for everyone who wants to talk, or listen.