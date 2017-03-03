Red Flag Alert for SC, outdoor burning discouraged

The alert is to discourage people from burning outdoors.

The Commission says there is an elevated risk of wildfire because of stronger than normal wind gust and low humidity.

Fires can escape and spread rapidly in these conditions, according to the SCFC.

“We’re going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions this weekend, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until next week,” said Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief. “With the otherwise nice weather this weekend, we just want people who may be working in their yards or enjoying the outdoors to be aware of the elevated potential for fire danger.”

The say a Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, if state and local regulations are followed, but they strongly encourages people to postpone burning until the alert is lifted.

They say a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.

The alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission.

They say they are continuously monitoring the situation throughout the weekend.