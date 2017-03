It’s March. That means it’s time for a new Fitness Friday expert. This month, we’re featuring a woman who’s journey is fueled by her passion for people and her personal commitment to keep her brother’s memory alive. Stacie New is a fitness instructor at the West Chatham YMCA and organizer of the Ride On Ryan Sprint Triathlon/Duathlon.

Watch her story here.

For race information or to register, visit:rideonryan.com.