Mother and daughters battle cancer

When people are faced with breast cancer it’s natural for us to want to comfort and console them.

In tonight’s Buddy Check 3 report – how to overcome when the disease strikes multiple times.

Closing in on 92 years of life Louise Brant and her daughters have an unbreakable bond.

“Here on earth we will be bonded. I love my kids.”



In a candid talk with me, I learned nothing can shake their spirit not even breast cancer.

Daughter Sandi diagnosed 16 years ago had a mastectomy.

“It was a shock because I know I was cancer free the year before and then the surgeon said you’ve gotta have a total mastectomy on that side, explains Sandi Emminger.

9 years later more bad news hit.

A mammogram revealed Louise had breast cancer.

“I put it in the Lord’s hands and let him take care of it because I know he’s gonna do it. He’s a great physician and gonna take care of it,” says Louise.

The mean disease wasn’t finished.

Daughter Peggy’s journey started 2 years ago, 8 years after her own daughter in this picture got breast cancer.

“I lost it, but then I had a best friend that kept ministering with me and praying with me.”

What hurt me most is when my husband looked at me. He told me I looked disgusting.

That’s what hurt me, and then he left me after 33 years. So I’m a survivor,” says Peggy Avery.

Cancer would strike this family one more time.

Rose is being now treated for anal cancer.

“My sister held this when she had cancer and she gave it to me to hold while I’m going through my treatments, and it goes through all my treatments with me, and my prayer shawl that my daughter’s church gave me,” explains Rose Lee.

A strong family, perhaps the best caretakers for each other.

And they’ve made it their mission to raise awareness about cancer.

“Do your Self Exams. It’s best to do it in the shower when your all suds up because then your fingers can feel anything that’s changed. They say once a month, but I do it every day to make sure. But do that and have their mammograms according to what their doctor prescribes…because if it hadn’t been for the mammogram they wouldn’t have found mine and it would have been too late when they got to it.”

If you have cancer in your family and are wondering if you have a genetic risk, contact the Genetic Counseling Program at the Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. The number is (912) 819-5749.