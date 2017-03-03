Midway Woman wants more help from FEMA to pay for hurricane damage

Beverly Walker says Hurricane Matthew doesn’t seem so long ago, considering she still has the visible damage at her Midway home. A pretty big tree is still down, sitting on top of the roof of her mobile home. But she has been living there since a few weeks after the hurricane. The tree blocks the front door so the only way she can enter the home is through the back. “I am scared because the back is right by the kitchen and if there was a fire in the kitchen, I couldn’t get out the front of the house,” she told me.estimate Walker says she received some money from FEMA to fix up the home, including repairing the porch and gutters. However, she said the money included just $1,000 for tree removal. She says she has an estimate of over $7,000 to remove the tree from her home and several others from a shed. “The money that I have may be enough to get the house back to normal but it’s not enough to get the trees gone,” says Walker. “And I can’t do anything to the house until the trees are removed.”

Just getting inside the home is a process (she scoots one leg and then the over a big log and walks to the back of the home) and once inside, there is visible damage. There is damage in the kitchen ceiling (she says part of the tree must have been resting there at one point) and now when it rains that area leaks.

Walker has appealed to FEMA three times and been denied. We contacted FEMA and it was suggested that she could try appealing again and this time include a written estimate for tree work. We were also told that if the home is truly unsafe, that Walker might still be eligible for rental assistance but she will have to apply for that. We were also told that FEMA provides “grants to help survivors make the living space in their primary residence safe, sanitary and functional.” However, officials say the purpose of the agency is not to repair everything piece of damage nor is it to necessarily replace homeowner’s insurance. a

Survivors may stay in touch with FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362. While the deadline to register with FEMA for Hurricane Matthew damage in Georgia was in December, survivors who have already registered may request additional assistance for unmet needs.