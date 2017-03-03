Mark Sanford town hall draws huge crowd to Beaufort

Beaufort (WSAV) – An overflow crowd of more than 250 people at TCL in Beaufort is listening to Congressman Mark Sanford and expressing their opinions on everything from the affordable care act to immigration to the abolishing of the EPA.

Many are carrying signs that say agree or disagree. But most are a very reasonable crowd, wanting a chance to listen to what the Congressman has to say here as well as what’s going on in Washington DC.

He’s already shown a good humor and silliness to poke fun at the President, saying “with all due respect…. policy can’t be made in 140 characters.”

