Five SCCPSS schools receive AP Honor accolades

Savannah (SCCPSS) – Several local schools are being recognized at the state level for their student’s hard work and dedication.

The Georgia State School Superintendent has named five Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools for 2017.

The 2017 AP Honor Schools are named in six categories, based on the results of 2016 AP courses and exams. SCCPSS schools receiving recognition in 2017 include:

Savannah Arts Academy was named an AP Challenge School. AP Challenge Schools are schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in four of the core areas (English, math, science, and social studies).

Jenkins High School, Windsor Forest High School and Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School were named AP Access and Support schools. Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30 percent of their AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic, and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Savannah Arts Academy was named an AP Merit School. AP Merit Schools are schools with at least 20 percent of the student population taking AP exams and at least 50 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Islands High School, Jenkins High School, and Savannah Arts Academy, were named AP STEM Schools. AP STEM Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics B, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science).

Jenkins High School and Savannah Arts Academy were also named AP STEM Achievement Schools. AP STEM Achievement Schools are schools with students testing in at least two AP math courses and two AP science courses, and at least 40 percent of the exam scores on AP math and AP science exams earning scores of 3 or higher.

Islands High School and Savannah Arts Academy were named AP Humanities Schools. AP Humanities Schools are schools with students testing in all of the following AP courses: at least one ELA course, two social sciences courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.

AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level; students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.