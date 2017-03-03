SCMPD, Tristan Gray’s Family searching for answers in 17-year-old’s death

UPDATE: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have identified the victim in the February 16 shooting as Tristan Gray. He was shot around 12:00 noon in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Gray’s cousin, Ashley Harris, and his aunt, Regina Curtis are pleading for help from the community to help solve this murder case.

“Tristan was a very good student and a great child,” said Harris. “We would really like to figure out what happened in this case to give our family some closure and peace.”

“We as a homicide unit, with assistance with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are working active leads in this case,” said Detective Rebekah Gregory, lead investigator on this case. “We are asking the community to come forward and provide any information they may have on this violent crime.”

This homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

—-

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Officials responded to the scene near the intersection of Pennsylvania & California Avenues just before noon.

Authorities tell us a 17-year-old was found there suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died after being transported to the hospital. The name is being withheld until family has been notified.

So far no suspect(s) have been identified and we’re told it doesn’t appear to be a random incident.

If you have any information on the homicide, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.