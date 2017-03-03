Coastal Empire in need of foster homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. – They say it takes a village to raise a child.

For hundreds of foster children in the Coastal Empire, that village can be hard to find.

According the Department of Family and Children Services, there are more than 750 children in need of foster care but only 315 homes available. 40 percent of those children in need are from Chatham County.

“If everybody we call says no, where are we going with the child? We have to have a placement for the child,” Caregiver Regional Supervisor Regina Fraser said.

Fraser also said that the lack of homes available is also because of a lack of staffing for DFCS.

Without adequate housing, many children in need of foster looking to alternative options.

“They may end up spending the night in the {administration} building with a case manager,” Fraser said.

Children may also end up being sent elsewhere where room is available.

“We often have to reach out to the Atlanta area, to Macon, and we may transport a child,” Fraser said.

With more children entering the system each week, Fraser said the need is simple but great.

“The need is for more families to become involved with to become foster parents or to support the foster parents we currently have,” she said.

Mary V. Saunders and her family opened their home to children in need nearly a decade ago. Since then they have housed 25 children.

“I have there names and birthdays written on my Bible,” she said. “Each one is precious to me.”

While she admits the calling is strenuous, the mission is clear.

“Love is patient. Love is kind,” she said referencing the Bible verse from 1 Corinthians.

Saunders encourages people to consider foster care and the impact that it can have on saving a child’s life.

“So if you’re already thinking about if you’re already praying about you’d probably be great at it. So just do it!”

Fraser told WSAV the process can take between seven and nine months to complete which includes training, in home visits, interviews, background checks and more.

Fraser said currently there is a heightened need for parents to foster teenage children. The minimum age to be a foster parent is 25 and you do not have to be married or currently have children.

If you would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, click here.