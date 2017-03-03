13 arrested, Police clean the streets with End Gun Violence Initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “When we say we’re going to go after the groups or the gangs who are committing gun violence in our community we are serious,” Capt. Lenny Gunther, the initiative coordinator, said.

The proof is the 13 men on a board at Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Headquarter. Those men were involved in the nationally known gang Gangster Disciples.

“The End Gun Violence initiative is possible because of strong partnerships from the federal, state and local levels,” Gunther said in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Gangster Disciples were pinpointed after on member shot and killed another. Police say they started on November 1st when police arranged what they call a “Call-In”.

“It’s an accepted practice,” Chief Joseph Lumpkin, with SCMPD, said. “It’s legal, it’s appropriate, information comes from citizens, information comes from other individuals that link these people.”

After the murder on November 8th, police were able to pay closer attention and build a case against the members.

“We sit down, go over cases and determine which cases are for federal prosecution and what can be done and what follow ups need to happen to make these cases stronger,” Sgt. John Puhala, the intelligence supervisor, said.

These efforts wouldn’t be possible without the state and federal help just like what they received last March.

Last year the US Marshals office stepped in to arrest 144 people and they’re not backing down anytime soon.

“We hope to duplicate that at some point where we will be able to arrest those individuals who are utilizing Savannah metro area as hiding places,” Lumpkin said. “We’re picking up felons every week that are wanted in this area through the US marshals, the FBI, the ATF have done some specific things towards task force work that put gang members in jail. We feel better that these are in jail. We also ask that influences of group and gang members pull their people back.”

The goal of the End Gun Violence initiative is to help criminals turn their life around. So far, 10 of those men have chosen to seek help. They’ll get assistance with counseling, housing, education and employment.