Weather Wise Kids: March Comes in Like a Lion and out Like a Lamb

Ava, 10 years old, wants to know the origin of the phrase… March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb.

Well Ava, it’s March… the month that supposedly comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. It’s a phrase that’s been passed down from generation to generation. Question is… is there any truth to the saying?

Many scholars trace it back to the early U.S. settlers… a time when we didn’t have fancy radar. Instead, hunters and farmers had to rely on their observations. And what they usually saw was a month that was known for change.

Early March could bring bitterly cold air and winter storms. Late March could be warm, spring like and quiet.

And while this pattern happens a lot, but not all the time.

That’s why some trace the phrase back even further to ancient times and to those who watched the stars. See when March begins, the constellation is crossing toward the Meridian. Leo is the lion. As Leo marches away, the constellation Aries begins to rise toward the end of March. Aries is the ram… what many lambs will someday become.