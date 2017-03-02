Severe Weather Leads to Damage in Upstate South Carolina Wednesday

A church steeple was knocked over during strong storms in upstate South Carolina Wednesday.

The steeple on a church in Woodruff toppled onto the roof of the building during the storm.

The church’s pastor said debris from the steeple crashed onto three cars in the parking lot.

There were about 45 members at the church when the storm hit, but fortunately no one was injured.

Downed trees and power lines were also reported in Greenville county.

Thousands of people there were without power this morning.