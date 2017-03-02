S.C. House passes bill allowing licenses that comply with REAL ID

Columbia (AP) – The House has passed a bill allowing South Carolinians to obtain a driver’s license that meets federal identification requirements and can be used to get onto military bases and board a plane.

The legislation approved overwhelmingly Thursday reverses the Legislature’s stance a decade ago, when it passed a law banning the state from complying with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005.

Looming deadlines affecting residents’ ability to work and travel mattered more than old arguments about federal overreach.

The legislation gives residents the option of getting the new license after Oct. 1. That means even if it passes, South Carolina will need another extension.

Homeland Security’s latest extension allows military bases to accept South Carolina’s existing licenses only until June 6. Rules for plane travel start in January.