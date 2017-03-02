Our Hometown: Battle Ball Tournament tor raise money, awareness for testicular cancer

Testicular Cancer is rare- accounting for about 1% of all male cancers.
This weekend one event hopes to bring attention to the disease- the Savannah Battle Ball Tournamet.
The opening ceremony- a toast to the survivors and those who lost their battle- will take place Friday, March 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at Southbound Brewing Company on West Lathrop Avenue. The cost is $20.
Then on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, the tournament gets underway in Forsyth Park.
The cost is $100 per team of 4 to 7 players.
For more information, visit: eventbrite.com