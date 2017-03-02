Our Hometown: Battle Ball Tournament tor raise money, awareness for testicular cancer

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor
04fdd79ebac741e18b450574286810eb

 

Testicular Cancer is rare- accounting for about 1% of all male cancers.

This weekend one event hopes to bring attention to the disease- the Savannah Battle Ball Tournamet.

The opening ceremony- a toast to the survivors and those who lost their battle- will take place Friday, March 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at Southbound Brewing Company on West Lathrop Avenue. The cost is $20.

Then on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, the tournament gets underway in Forsyth Park.

The cost is $100 per team of 4 to 7 players.

For more information, visit: eventbrite.com

