Our Hometown: Battle Ball Tournament tor raise money, awareness for testicular cancer

Testicular Cancer is rare- accounting for about 1% of all male cancers.

This weekend one event hopes to bring attention to the disease- the Savannah Battle Ball Tournamet.

The opening ceremony- a toast to the survivors and those who lost their battle- will take place Friday, March 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at Southbound Brewing Company on West Lathrop Avenue. The cost is $20.

Then on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, the tournament gets underway in Forsyth Park.

The cost is $100 per team of 4 to 7 players.

For more information, visit: eventbrite.com