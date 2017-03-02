No Snow on Ground in Chicago for January and February Breaks 146 Year Record

Lee Haywood WSAV News 3 meteorologist
Chicago has recorded an amazing NO SNOW during the January and February core of winter.
Old man winter sets a new record in the windy city.

This winter will go down in the books for its lack of snow!

For the first time in the 146 years the weather service has been keeping records, Chicago has not logged any snow on the ground in January or February.

Some snow flurries have fallen, but not enough to record.

A state climatologist from the university of Illinois says while January and February are typically the snowiest months of the year, warm air and ground temperatures have contributed to the lack of snow accumulation.

