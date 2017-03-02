Meat free Lent recipes: b. matthew’s Black Grouper

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lent started Tuesday, March 1st. For the Catholic Faithful in our community that means meat free Fridays, so every Thursday we’re featuring a meatless recipe that your family could prepare and enjoy.

Up first, Seared Black Grouper with Parsnip & Celery Root Mash from b. matthew’s:

What you need (*recipe per serving):

6 oz. Black Grouper

1 sm celery root

2 med parsnips

Salt

Black Pepper

Heavy Cream

Sour Cream

1 Grapefruit

Sugar

Corn Starch

Chard

Canola/Olive Oil Blend

How to do it:

Celery Root & Parsnip Mash – Peel and dice celery root and parsnips into medium pieces. Boil together for 20 minutes or until soft. Drain and whip together with 2 tsp salt, 1 tsp sugar, ½ tsp black pepper, ¼ cup heavy cream & ¼ cup sour cream.

Grapefruit Marmalade – Juice the grapefruit so you have at least a ¼ cup, julienne the rind, pith removed, save flesh. In a small sauce pot combine flesh, rind, ¼ cup juice, ½ tsp salt and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes on medium-high heat or until reduced by half. Whisk together slurry of 1 tsp corn starch and 2 tsp water, add to marmalade mixture. Set aside to cool.

Grouper – In a small skillet, get your oil nice and hot. Add your grouper and salt and pepper to taste, sear for about 2 minutes until golden brown. Flip and roast in oven or under broiler at 400° for 5 about minutes.

Fried Chard garnish – Cut several 2 X 2 in. pieces of chard, drop into hot oil for about 1 minute. **WARNING** When dropping chard or other items with a lot of moisture the oil is likely to pop. Drop quickly and stand back. Remove and sprinkle with salt.

Plating:

Start with about a cup of the Celery Root & Parsnip Mash in center of plate. Top with grouper, original sear side down, dollop about a tsp of marmalade on top of grouper. Arrange garnish of 5 to 6 pieces of fried chard loosely around mash mix.

Step back and enjoy the presentation then grab a fork and enjoy.