Inmate escapee found in nearby neighborhood shed

STATESBORO, Ga. – Deputies successfully captured inmate Benjamin Crapse at 8:00 a.m. Thursday in a neighborhood north of the facility he escaped from.

Police told News 3 Crapse was found in a shed in the Deerfield neighborhood less than a mile from the Bulloch County Landfill facility where he was detailed to work.

Crapse was first found by the homeowner who woke up to let is dog out. The owner told police his dog ran straight towards the shed and Crapse was startled and so he ran. However, police were close by and able to catch him.

Crapse had been on the run since noon Wednesday when he first got away.

Six agencies worked overnight to find him.

Crapse was in for fraud and identity theft, but now he’ll be charged for escape and 2nd degree burglary.