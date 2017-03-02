HSGS offering low-cost vaccination clinic today

Savannah (HSGS/WSAV) – Keeping your dog or cat up-to-date on annual vaccinations that prevent highly contagious and potentially fatal diseases is essential to your pet’s health and well-being.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah at 7215 Sallie Mood Drive is offering the following shots for your dog or cat today from 2-6PM:

1-year Rabies -$10

Bordetella (Kennel Cough) – $15

Da2PPV (Canine Distemper) – $15

FVRCP (Feline Distemper) – $15

Heartworm test (dogs) – $25

FIV/FeLV test (cats) – $30

Microchips – $15

Flea/tick and heartworm preventative will also be available for purchase. Price is based on weight. Heartworm preventative can only be purchased with proof of a negative heartworm test.

The event is not a drive-thru clinic. No appointments are necessary and pets are seen on a first come-first served basis. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.