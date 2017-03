Savannah’s Irish ladies celebrating an annual event tonight.

The Daughters of Ireland presented Linda Counihan her satin sash at the Southside Knights of Columbus.

Linda is the wife of this year’s Grand Marshal Dennis Counihan.

Mrs. Counihan will wear the sash at every event throughout the St. Patrick’s celebrations.

Charity is a high priority for the daughters of Ireland.

The elite group supports the Social Apostolate, Safe Shelter, and the Carmilite Nuns.

