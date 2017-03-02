Girl Scout Cookies being sold at bars

(KRON) — Girl Scout cookies with a side of beer?

The abnormal pairing is taking taste buds by storm.

There was a time when selling Girl Scout cookies meant carrying boxes from door to door.

But now, bars across the country are serving small sweet cakes to go along with a nice cold one.

The most popular combinations are Thin Mint cookies and a classic porter. Samoas and a well-brewed Hefeweizen is another combination.

And last but not least, tasty Do-si-do oatmeal cookies are going along with a great oatmeal stout.