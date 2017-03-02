FUGITIVE FILES Profiles Aggravated Assault, Hit and Run Suspects

Andrew Davis, reporter, WSAV By Published:
Yashua Mincey
Yashua Mincey

Two suspects accused of different crimes, both wanted by Police.

Willie Joe Hardy is accused of felony hit and run.

Willie Joe Hardy
Willie Joe Hardy

“He borrowed a friend’s vehicle without her knowledge,” explained Det. Richard Saxon of SCMPD Violent Crimes. “Shortly thereafter Mr Hardy was involved in a traffic accident which led the other driver to be hospitalized.”

Hardy, who’s license was also suspended at the time, then fled the scene and hasn’t been seen ever since.

Hardy is 6’0″ 203 lbs. He may be in the Liberty City area, where the accident occurred, or Wilshire Estates in Southside Savannah.

“(Mr Hardy) There’s two sides to every story, we would like for him to come in and speak to us so we can get his side of it and resolve this issue,” said Detective Saxon.

Willie Joe Hardy has been arrested several times in Chatham County
Willie Joe Hardy has been arrested several times in Chatham County

Yashua Mincey is accused of aggravated assault and aggravated battery against a woman he knew.

Yashua Mincey
Yashua Mincey

“That altercation turned physical, leaving female with injuries,” explains SCMPD Det. Vincent Miller.

Detectives say Mincey does have a criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

“If he is willing to hurt his female acquaintance then he probably will want to hurt someone else,” said Miller.

Mincey is 6’0″ 176 lbs. he could be in the 600 block of East 39th street or in the Wheaton Street corridor.

Yashua Mincey has several previous arrests in Chatham County and is considered "dangerous'
Yashua Mincey has several previous arrests in Chatham County and is considered “dangerous’

If you can help find Yashua Mincey or Willie Joe Hardy make an anonymous call to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest – you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s