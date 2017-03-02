CUTE ALERT: NFL player helps release baby seal

Charleston, RI (WSAV) —

New England Patriots defensive end, Trey Flowers helped release a female seal in Rhode Island Tuesday.

The 9-month-old harbor seal was being rehabilitated at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. Each year the aquarium chooses a theme for the rescued animals’ names. This year it was “flowers,” which is why, shortly after the Patriots won the Super Bowl, it was decided she had to be named after the defensive end.

“You’re about to be free today,” the Patriots player told the seal.

The baby seal moved swiftly to the ocean upon release. An aquarium official pointed out to Flowers that like the defensive end, Trey the seal seemed to be ‘quick off the line.’

“I guess [she] can call me ‘Pops’,” Flowers said with a laugh.