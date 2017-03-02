Update: Victim identified in deadly Bulloch County accident

UPDATE:

The Georgia State Patrol has identified the woman killed as 41-year-old Shelia Rawls of the Baxley-area. So far, no charges have been filed against the truck driver. The accident remains under investigation by GSP.
Bulloch County (WSAV) – The Georgia State Patrol is investigates a deadly accident in Bulloch County Wednesday night.

Police say just before 8:00PM, an 18-wheeler struck a pedestrian on US-301 South near Coley Boyd Road.

The name of the victim has not been released. They are waiting to tell the family.

Police are still investigating the scene.

No charges have been filed.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more details on WSAV Coastal Sunrise.

