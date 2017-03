SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 4th Annual Chick-Fil-A 5K is Saturday, March 4th at the Hutchinson Island Race Track. There is music, Chick-Fil-A food, a one-mile youth run and the proceeds benefit Savannah Young Life.

Race is March 4th

Kids 1 mile at 8:30 am

5K at 9:00 am

Location: Hutchinson Island Race Track

Registration site – www.savannahraces.com/chick-fil-a-savannah

$25 until march 1st

$30 after March 1st