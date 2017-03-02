Chatham County Youth Commission returns from 2017 Legislative Tour

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Chatham County Youth Commission, our young leaders-in-the-making, made their way back to the Hostess City early Thursday morning after the annual Legislative Tour trip.

32 students spent five days exploring Washington, D.C., and New York City with Savannah Alderman Van R. Johnson, II.

Their itinerary was full! Some of the places they visited include: The Newseum Museum, The Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture, The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and more!

Van Johnson and CCYC Chairperson Aliyah Dorsey shared their experience with News 3 this morning. Click ‘Play’ to hear more.

CCYC was founded by Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas in 1992.

