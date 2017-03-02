Bulloch County inmate captured

UPDATE: The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Crapse has been arrested and is being transported to the Smith State Prison in Glennville.

___________________________________________________________________________________________



STATESBORO, Ga. – A chopper, K-9 Unit and six agencies spent Wednesday afternoon searching for Benjamin Crapse, 34.

“We just received him from GDC, the diagnostics center, around probably a week and a half ago,” Chris Hill, the Bulloch County Warden, said. “And this was his second day out on detail.”

Crapse had been working the Bulloch County Landfill detail off Main Street north of Statesboro. He’s in for fraud and identity theft and only had five months left in prison.

“We had eight, including him was nine inmates,” Hill said. “Seven of them worked at the site and he was backing in to help unload the truck.”

His plan to escape happened around noon when they were inside the facility gates.

“When they pulled up at the site the inmate went into the building to use the restroom then he walked to the fence and the officer said he was hesitant about what he was going to do,” Hill said.

Crapse was about to return to his detail, but changed his mind

“So they went down and he jumped the fence and I guess he got scared and jumped back over the fence and so after they tried to subdue him he hit the fence and took off,” Hill said.

Crapse ran into the woods and that’s when police were called with local agencies responding within minutes.

“We got agencies, GDC has I think around 30 staff members that they got helpin us out,” Hill said.

Right now, police are using thermal vision helicopters to search for Crapse. He’s not from this area and may not know where he is going.

If you see him you are asked not to approach him, but please dial 911.

A chopper is casing the area to find the escapee in Bulloch County. @WSAV pic.twitter.com/jaMHRtogYL — Devin Negrete (@WSAVDevinN) March 1, 2017

Manhunt still underway. Police will continue their search for Crapse using choppers with thermal vision @WSAV pic.twitter.com/FQ3fsolbs4 — Devin Negrete (@WSAVDevinN) March 2, 2017