Stopover, Battle Balls, Globetrotters & Steel Magnolias in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Styx in Savannah, Battle Balls for Testicular Cancer, Steel Magnolias at Asbury, 80+ bands playing Stopover & The Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour. Get all the details in Do Savannah Magazine.

What: Savannah Stopover Music Festival, 80+ bands

When: March 9-11

Where: Nine venues around downtown Savannah

Cost: Three-day pass is $79; VIP is $149; weekend and one-day passes available for $25-$59

Info: savannahstopover.com

What: The Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour

When: 7 p.m. March 9

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Arena, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Cost: $22-$90

Info: savannahcivic.com, 912-651-6550

What: Asbury Memorial Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias”

When: 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11; 3 p.m. March 5 and 12

Where: Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1008 E. Henry St.

Cost: $15; $10 each for groups of 10 or more

Info: 912-233-3595, asburymemorial.org/theatre, savannahsteelmagnolias.wordpress.com

What: BATTLEBALL TOURNMENT OPENING CEREMONY

When: March 3rd beginning at 5:30pm

Where: Southbound Brewing Company

Cost: $20; includes samples, brewery tour and souvenir

Info: southboundbrewingco.com

What: The Battle for the Balls

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4

Where: Forsyth Park

Cost: $100 per team (four to seven players)

Info: eventbrite.com

What: Styx in concert

When: 8 p.m. March 3

Where: Savannah Civic Center

Cost: $35-$75

Info: etix.com