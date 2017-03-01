Stopover, Battle Balls, Globetrotters & Steel Magnolias in Do Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Styx in Savannah, Battle Balls for Testicular Cancer, Steel Magnolias at Asbury, 80+ bands playing Stopover & The Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour. Get all the details in Do Savannah Magazine.
What: Savannah Stopover Music Festival, 80+ bands
When: March 9-11
Where: Nine venues around downtown Savannah
Cost: Three-day pass is $79; VIP is $149; weekend and one-day passes available for $25-$59
Info: savannahstopover.com
What: The Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour
When: 7 p.m. March 9
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Arena, Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.
Cost: $22-$90
Info: savannahcivic.com, 912-651-6550
What: Asbury Memorial Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11; 3 p.m. March 5 and 12
Where: Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 1008 E. Henry St.
Cost: $15; $10 each for groups of 10 or more
Info: 912-233-3595, asburymemorial.org/theatre, savannahsteelmagnolias.wordpress.com
What: BATTLEBALL TOURNMENT OPENING CEREMONY
When: March 3rd beginning at 5:30pm
Where: Southbound Brewing Company
Cost: $20; includes samples, brewery tour and souvenir
Info: southboundbrewingco.com
What: The Battle for the Balls
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4
Where: Forsyth Park
Cost: $100 per team (four to seven players)
Info: eventbrite.com
What: Styx in concert
When: 8 p.m. March 3
Where: Savannah Civic Center
Cost: $35-$75
Info: etix.com