Powerful, Deadly Storm Hits Midwest & South

Chief Meteorologist Kris Allred By Published:
2

Dozens of tornadoes have been spawned by a powerful and deadly storm system.  The storm system first hit the Midwest late Tuesday night and then hit the South today.

Strong, straight-line winds tore through middle Tennessee today…  toppling trees, utility poles and other structures near Nashville.

In Illinois, hundreds of homes were leveled.  Some residents lost everything.

Twisters also touched down in Missouri.  This is where cars were tossed on a highway and some vehicles were completely smashed.  Lives were lost, and many suffered injuries.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s