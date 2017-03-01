Powerful, Deadly Storm Hits Midwest & South

Dozens of tornadoes have been spawned by a powerful and deadly storm system. The storm system first hit the Midwest late Tuesday night and then hit the South today.

Strong, straight-line winds tore through middle Tennessee today… toppling trees, utility poles and other structures near Nashville.

In Illinois, hundreds of homes were leveled. Some residents lost everything.

Twisters also touched down in Missouri. This is where cars were tossed on a highway and some vehicles were completely smashed. Lives were lost, and many suffered injuries.