Our Hometown: Savannah Country Day hosts Hoops for Horizons charity basketball game

Who’s got game? We’ll find out this weekend as Savannah Country Day hosts its 3rd annual ‘Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons 3 v 3’ charity basketball tournament.

It’s happening Saturday, March 4, at Savannah Country Day School beginning at 9 am. Teams of five can register — anyone from boys and girls in 5th grade through to adults.

For more information, visit: horizonssavannah.org or call 912-961-8854.

Local legends, former Harlem Globetrotter Larry “Gator” Rivers and former Country Day Coach Dale Parker will conduct tournament clinics.

There will also be a free free throw contest at halftime.

The tournament is named in memory of Horizons teacher Louise Lauretti, who lost her battle with melanoma in 2014.

All proceeds benefit Horizons Savannah- a summer enrichment program for students from low-income families.