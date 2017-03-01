Our Hometown: Savannah Country Day hosts Hoops for Horizons charity basketball game

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
hoops-for-horizons

Who’s got game? We’ll find out this weekend as Savannah Country Day hosts its 3rd annual ‘Louise Lauretti Hoops for Horizons 3 v 3’ charity basketball tournament.

It’s happening Saturday, March 4, at Savannah Country Day School beginning at 9 am. Teams of five can register — anyone from boys and girls in 5th grade through to adults.

For more information, visit: horizonssavannah.org or call 912-961-8854.

Local legends, former Harlem Globetrotter Larry “Gator” Rivers and former Country Day Coach Dale Parker will conduct tournament clinics.

There will also be a free free throw contest at halftime.

The tournament is named in memory of Horizons teacher Louise Lauretti, who lost her battle with melanoma in 2014.

All proceeds benefit Horizons Savannah- a summer enrichment program for students from low-income families.

