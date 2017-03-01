Multiple agencies searching for escaped inmate in Bulloch County

Bulloch County (WSAV) – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Bulloch County.

We’re told around noon today, Benjamin Crapse was seen climbing the fence of a landfill located off of Lakeview Road, just north of Statesboro, and then ran into a wooded area. He had been assigned to a work detail at that location earlier this morning. Crapse was a prisoner at the Bulloch County Correctional Institute.

Crapse is 34-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs about 145 lbs. If you see Benjamin Crapse, do not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Correctional Institute, Georgia State Patrol, Statesboro Police Department, and Deputy Marshals from the Fugitive Task Force are involved in the search.