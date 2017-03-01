CCYC in NYC: Local students spotted on the Today Show

Members of the Chatham County Youth Commission wrapped up the last day of their annual legislative tour in New York City. If you were watching the Today Show this morning, you may have caught a glimpse of the group.

There were on Rockefeller Plaza standing inches away from Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Carson Daley, and Savannah Guthrie!

To say they’re excited is an understatement.

If you look closely you’ll see CCYC director Alderman Van Johnson and all of the Youth Commissioners including Kim Gusby’s daughter, Riche’, holding up a sign that says, “I Love NBC. Hi Mommy!”

The group has been on the road for the past 5 days touring national museums, memorials, and landmarks from DC to NYC.

They’re heading home later tonight and will arrive at the Civic Center early tomorrow morning.