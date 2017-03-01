BREAKING: One dead following shooting at La Roche Ave. & Oak Forest Drive

The crime scene from the deadly shooting at La Roche Avenue and Oak Forest Drive in Savannah.
The crime scene from the deadly shooting at La Roche Avenue and Oak Forest Drive in Savannah.

Savannah (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metro Police confirm one person has died after an early morning shooting on La Roche Avenue and Oak Forest Drive.

SCMPD first tweeted about the incident around 4:45 a.m.

Dozens of police remain on scene. Officers are canvassing the area and it is still blocked off by yellow crime scene tape. Avoid the area, if at all possible.

No word yet on what events led up to the shooting, but WSAV has put a call into the public information officer. We will continue to bring you any updates.

