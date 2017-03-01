Update: Missing Hampton County woman found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say Bonnie Lightsey has been found unharmed in Georgia.

Beaufort County (BCSO) – Authorities need your help locating a missing woman. Fifty-four-year-old Bonnie Lightsey was reported missing from her Hampton County home Saturday, February 25, 2017 by her family.

We’re told a family friend reportedly saw her on Thomas Lawton Drive in Bluffton that same afternoon and believes she still may be in the area of Bluffton and Hilton Head.

Officials are asking Beaufort County citizens to be on the lookout for Bonnie Lightsey, who is considered missing and endangered, and to call call 911 immediately if they see her.