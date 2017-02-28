Tybee Special meeting called to elect interim city manager

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Tybee leaders have called a special council meeting to fill the city manager seat that will become vacant Friday.

Current city manager Diane Schleicher announced her resignation last October. Tybee’s government, like Savannah’s, is city manager lead and operated. An interim manager will be selected in a special council session tomorrow.

“I think it is imperative that we have an interim in place even if it’s just for a month month and a half, two months, but I think we definitely need to do that because we are going into like you said into our busiest season,” says Tybee council member Wanda Doyle.

City leaders are hoping to have a new city manager announced by mid March. They are actually holding a special meeting this Saturday as well to interview candidates.