Tybee Island, GA (WSAV)- Chatham County’s Park and Recreation Department is beginning repair work on Tybee Pier to fix damage from Hurricane Matthew.

A county official says there are rotted deck boards, railing damage and even electrical damage which made it unsafe.

The pier has been closed since late October. The repair work is expected to last two weeks and will cost about $22,000.

The county hopes most of that cost will be reimbursed from FEMA.