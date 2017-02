Savannah (WSAV) —

Drivers using North Coastal Highway in Port Wentworth and Alligator Alley in Hardeeville should be prepared for minor delays throughout the day today.

The movie “Galveston” will be filming between Bonnybridge Road, the Houlihan Bridge and the Tupelo Trail.

You can expect delays up to six minutes long — running until 7 p.m. Tuesday.