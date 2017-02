SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Twenty of the world’s most talented young pianists are headed to Hilton Head next week for the Hilton Head Island International Piano Competition. The competitors are between 13 -17 years of age and some have already played at Carnegie Hall.

It’s March 6th – 11th with three rounds of competition, master classes and even lecture recitals. To get tickets or to learn more visit HHIPC.org.